Police: Motorcycle driver killed in Aurora crash, alcohol might be factor

A vehicle turned into the motorcycle's path at East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car on Friday night, Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

About 8 20 p.m., the motorcycle was going west and a Chevy Camero was going east on East Hampden Avenue, police said.

The car turned left onto South Tower Road and into the motorcycle's path, according to APD.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and APD said it appears alcohol was a factor for the driver of the car, who stayed at the scene.

The identity of the motorcycle driver will be released later by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

The APD Traffic Unit was investigating the incident, and anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

