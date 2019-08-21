LOVELAND, Colo. — An adult female motorcycle passenger is dead following a crash in Loveland late Tuesday, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

LPD responded to the 2600 block of North Boise Avenue on a report of a single-vehicle crash at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The initial investigation showed that the motorcycle, which was carrying two passengers, was driving northbound on Boise Avenue when it ran off the side of the road and crashed into the garage of a residence.

An adult female passenger was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased following notification to her family.

The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was also thrown from the motorcycle and taken to the Medical Center of the Rockies with serious injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate that alcohol and speed were contributing factors of the accident, according to LPD.

Given the condition of the driver, no charges have been filed yet. Loveland police said they will screen this case with the District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Jeff Mayers at 970-667-2151.

