GOLDEN, Colo. — Police are hoping the public can help provide more information on a motorcycle wreck that left a 23-year-old man dead Sunday night in Golden, according to a release from the Golden Police Department.

Witnesses told police that a group of motorcyclists were swerving in and out of traffic while traveling at a high rate of speed along westbound I-70 at about 10:30 p.m.

A short time later, one of the motorcyclists lost control and crashed into a vehicle that was also traveling westbound through the area. One other vehicle was also struck, according to police.

The motorcyclist, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released. Police said the drivers of the other vehicles involved were not injured.

All westbound lanes of I-70 were closed between 6th Avenue and Colfax due to the wreck, but reopened just before 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Golden Police are hoping to speak with the other motorcyclists who were traveling in the same group as the man who was killed. Witnesses also told police that, after the crash, a few motorcyclists stopped and potentially took evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 303-980-7300 to speak with someone on the the Golden Police Traffic Investigation Team.

