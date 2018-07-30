KUSA — Drivers heading toward the high country Monday afternoon ran into long delays on Interstate 70 due to a fatal motorcycle crash.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-70 westbound at mile marker 259 near the West Colfax Avenue exit, Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol said.

According to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol, the motorcycle hit a guardrail. No one else was involved in the crash.

Single motorcycle crash vs guardrail m, 1 adult male deceased on scene, 1 adult female transported with unknown injuries. Use H40 as alt route. pic.twitter.com/Cn36wLD3xE — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) July 30, 2018

One man died at the scene of the crash and a woman was taken to St. Anthony's hospital with serious injuries, according to Lewis. They have not been identified at this time.

Several lanes of Westbound I-70 were closed for about two hours this afternoon. The highway reopened around 2:45 p.m.

