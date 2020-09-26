Motorcyclist killed in crash Friday night in Aurora

The driver of a Toyota Camry remained at the scene after turning into the motorcycle's path, causing the collision, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist died after a collision with a vehicle on Friday night, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

About 7:15 p.m. Friday, the motorcycle was going south on South Peoria Street. At the same time, a Toyota Camry going north on Peoria turned left onto East Florida Avenue and into the motorcycle's path, causing the collision, according to APD.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and APD said the driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

According to APD, speed and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the name the victim after next of kin are notified.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has dash cam footage or can provide additional information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime stoppers at at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.