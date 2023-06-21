'Cross the line, pay the fine': New penalties for breaking express lane rules

Colorado is cracking down on motorists who drive unsafely in Colorado express lanes.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado is cracking down on motorists who drive unsafely in the express lanes of the Interstate 70 mountain cooridor west of Denver.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said new civil penalties begin Wednesday for violations such as using the express lanes when they’re closed, weaving across the solid yellow lines, and driving in the lanes with an oversized vehicle.

CDOT said drivers will get warnings for the violations until July 21 when “civil assessment penalties” will be issued.

Violators will be identified using first-in-the-nation technology system that includes sensors, cameras and software. CDOT said these elements will work together to identify vehicles that are breaking the rules.

"This technology is a game-changer," CDOT spokesman Tim Hoover said. "It will not only help us identify and penalize drivers who are endangering themselves and others, we truly believe it will help save lives and make our roads safer for everyone."

The I-70 mountain express lanes are designed to relieve congestion during peak periods, such as holidays and weekends. The lanes operate as shoulders during other times and are intended only for emergencies and breakdowns when closed.

“These violations are not only dangerous, they are illegal,” Hoover said. “We want motorists to arrive at their destinations safely, and we want to send a message that life-threatening bad behavior will not be tolerated.”

Fines start at $75 for a first offense if paid within 20 days of receipt. After 20 days, the fine increases to $150.

The civil penalties will eventually apply to all Colorado express lane corridors, but early enforcement will focus on the I-70 mountain express lanes from Idaho Springs to U.S. 40.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.