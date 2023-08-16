Mudslide causes closure on I-70

The highway is closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A stretch of Interstate 70 is closed Wednesday night after a mudslide in Glenwood Canyon.

Garfield 9-1-1 shared via social media just before 6 p.m. that I-70 was closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero due to a land/mudslide.

No estimate has been given for when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

