EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple avalanches closed highways in the High Country for most of the day Thursday, including one that buried three cars late in the afternoon.

Everyone who was in those cars has been accounted for and is safe, according to the Colorado State Patrol. No one was injured in the earlier slides.

Other highways were closed due to mitigation work and adverse weather conditions.

Here are the most recent updates on each closure:

I-70 | Closed Frisco to Vail

Interstate 70 is expected to remain closed between Copper Mountain and Vail until late Thursday afternoon after a natural avalanche covered all of the westbound lanes of the highway with snow early Thursday morning.

The highway is also closed between Frisco and Copper Mountain due to adverse conditions, avalanche concern and mitigation work.

HWY 91 | Closed Copper Mountain to Leadville

Another avalanche on Thursday afternoon closed Highway 91 from Copper Mountain to Leadville.

CSP

According to Colorado State Patrol, three cars were buried in the natural slide but no one was injured.

CDOT says to expect a lengthy closure.

LOVELAND PASS | Closed

U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass is closed due to adverse conditions, according to CDOT.

MONARCH PASS | Closed

Follow the latest road conditions and closures here:

SKI RESORTS

Arapahoe Basin closed for the day due to extreme avalanche concerns and the U.S. 6 closure.

Copper Mountain delayed their opening today as well. According to a tweet at around 11:30 a.m. Copper Mountain, said some lifts were operating.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said four backcountry zones have gone to extreme (5 of 5) Avalanche Danger for the first time since the 10-zone forecast format began.

Historic avalanches are already occurring, the CAIC said. It urged people not to travel in or near avalanche terrain.

Avalanche warnings are in place for the Front Range, Steamboat and Flat Tops, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa and San Juan Mountains.

The last time an Extreme Avalanche Danger warning was issued was on Jan. 11, 2017, according to the CAIC.

The decision to elevate to extreme is subjective by the forecasters, but generally, when avalanche danger is extreme, it means the probability of avalanche is almost "certain" and the size would be "historic", according to the CAIC.

On Sunday there were two avalanches along I-70 in the Officer's Gulch area, which is about 10 miles east of where the slide happened Thursday morning. The second slide on Sunday covered the lanes of the highway and swept vehicles out of the eastbound lanes and into the median.

On Tuesday, CDOT stopped traffic on I-70 to allow for avalanche mitigation and a slide that the agency triggered came down and covered that highway with several feet of snow. A large section of the highway was closed in both directions for about 9 hours. US 40 was also closed on Tuesday for avalanche mitigation work.

