EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 is expected to remain closed between Copper Mountain and Vail until late Thursday afternoon after an avalanche covered all of the westbound lanes of the highway with snow early Thursday morning.

The highway was also closed for avalanche concern and mitigation work between U.S. 40/Empire Junction and Silverthorne for a good portion of the morning, but reopened just before 1 p.m., according to a Tweet from CDOT.

In a conference call just before 10 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said crews began mitigation work around 7:45 a.m. in the Narrows on Vail Pass. On its website, CDOT strongly discouraged travel throughout the mountains.

Using several charges, workers brought down a significant amount of snow. About 15 feet is covering the westbound lanes of the highway. The agency said avalanche mitigation work on Vail Pass is expected to be complete around 3:30 p.m.

Colorado State Patrol Eagle

The highway has been closed since the Colorado State Patrol was first notified of the slide at mile marker 186 around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. According to a tweet from CSP, a tow truck was caught in the avalanche. No injuries have been reported.

The alternate route around the I-70 closure is Highway 91; it was closed between Leadville and Copper Mountain most of the morning due to a large natural gas leak that was caused by a second avalanche. The highway reopened at about 10 p.m., but closed again shor t ly before 4 p.m. due to another avalanche.

The second slide occurred around 5 a.m. near the Conoco in Copper Mountain, according to a Facebook post from Summit Fire and EMS.

RELATED: Disney slide: Avalanche mitigation causes snow to pile onto highway for first time since 1957

It ruptured a natural gas pipeline between the Conoco Station in Copper Mountain and the water treatment plant, according to Summit Fire. Around 7:30 a.m., the agency said Xcel was working on the issue and expected to have the leak resolved soon. No evacuations are in place, according to Summit Fire.

Copper Mountain said in a tweet that the rest of the resort was not affected and initially said they would open later than usual. Just before 10 a.m., they posted an update on Twitter that appeared to suggest they would not open. Around 11:30 a.m. Copper Mountain said some lifts were operating.

U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass is also closed due to adverse conditions, according to CDOT. That forced A-Basin to close for the day.

RELATED: A-Basin closed Thursday due to extreme avalanche danger

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said four backcountry zones have gone to extreme (5 of 5) Avalanche Danger since the 10-zone forecast format began.

Historic avalanches are already occuring, the CAIC said. It urged people not to travel in or near avalanche terrain.

Avalanche warnings are in place for the Front Range, Steamboat and Flat Tops, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa and San Juan Mountains.

The last time an Extreme Avalanche Danger warning was issued was on Jan. 11, 2017, according to the CAIC.

The decision to elevate to extreme is subjective by the forecasters, but generally, when avalanche danger is extreme, it means the probability of avalanche is almost "certain" and the size would be "historic", according to the CAIC.

On Sunday there were two avalanches along I-70 in the Officer's Gulch area, which is about 10 miles east of where the slide happened Thursday morning. The second slide on Sunday covered the lanes of the highway and swept vehicles out of the eastbound lanes and into the median.

RELATED: 'Just hold onto something': Family describes surviving avalanche that swept them off I-70

On Tuesday, CDOT stopped traffic on I-70 to allow for avalanche mitigation and a slide that the agency triggered came down and covered that highway with several feet of snow. A large section of the highway was closed in both directions for about 9 hours. US 40 was also closed on Tuesday for avalanche mitigation work.

RELATED: I-70 reopens between Georgetown and Vail Pass after 9 hours of avalanche work

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS