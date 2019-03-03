A safety closure is in effect for both lanes of Interstate 70 at the entrance to the Eisenhower Tunnel Sunday morning. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure was announced around 11 a.m., CDOT said. Hazmat staging had to be implemented at both entrances to the I-70 tunnels. Loveland Pass is open for vehicles carrying hazardous materials. A commercial vehicle chain law is in effect for U.S. 6.

According to Trooper Schafer with Colorado State Patrol, the closure had to be implemented because of a litany of crashes in the area of the tunnel. There have been no deaths, he said. Some are injury crashes while others are property crashes.

Roads throughout Colorado are troublesome. Nowhere in the northern half of the state managed to escape at least a little snow. Parts of the High Country nearly saw 3 feet of snow while the metro saw around 4 inches on average.

I-70 has been a mess since Saturday morning when the snow began pummeling areas around the road. CDOT is reporting a slowdown of two hours near Golden along the interstate.

