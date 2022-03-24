I-70 noise wall replacement project underway in Denver

The project will replace I-70's existing timber noise wall with new concrete panels.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has begun a new project to replace noise walls along Interstate 70 in Denver.

CDOT said the project will replace deteriorated timber noise walls on both sides of I-70 between Tennyson Street and Lowell Boulevard — which are nearly 50 years old — with a series of new precast concrete wall panels.

The first panel in the Interstate 70 Noise Wall Replacement Project was to be installed Thursday along the north side of I-70.

CDOT said the project will greatly improve the lifespan of the noise walls and the overall look of the highway in the area. The walls will also continue noise reduction by blocking the direct travel of sound waves from the highway to the adjacent homes.

Work on this the wall project is expected to be completed by July.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.