Pedestrian hit in Denver; serious injury reported by police

Denver Police responded to a crash at Federal Boulevard and Evans Avenue.

DENVER — Denver police responded to a call Thursday night of an auto and pedestrian crash at Evans Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Police have reported a serious injury but have not identified the victim/s.

Northbound Federal boulevard is closed at Warren Avenue as a result, please avoid the area, said police.

>The video above aired in late January and describes the increase in pedestrian accidents since 2008 in Denver.

#Traffic #HeadsUP at approximately 2130Hrs, #DPD Officers were assigned to a Serious Injury Auto/Pedestrian crash at Federal Blvd and Evans Ave. At present Northbound Federal Blvd is closed at Warren Ave. This is not a H&R. #Denver pic.twitter.com/FY9JlBqJQA — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 19, 2021

