1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Northglenn neighborhood

The vehicle was going at a high rate of speed when it hit a retaining wall, went airborne, hit a pole and a parked car and then rolled, police said.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — One person was dead and another seriously injured in a high-speed rollover crash early Sunday in a Northglenn neighborhood, police said.

About 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a four-door sedan was going at a high rate of speed on West 100th Place at Croke Drive when the driver lost control. The car hit a retaining wall, went airborne, hit a telephone pole and a parked car, and rolled several times, according to a news release from the Northglenn Police Department (NPD).

Neither of the occupants -- a 49-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman -- were wearing seat belts, and both were ejected from the vehicle, according to the release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, NPD said.

Alcohol was being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash, NPD said.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash can contact Officer Dan Shube at dshube@northglenn.org.

