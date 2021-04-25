1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Northglenn neighborhood

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — One person was dead and another seriously injured in a high-speed rollover crash early Sunday in a Northglenn neighborhood, police said.
About 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a four-door sedan was going at a high rate of speed on West 100th Place at Croke Drive when the driver lost control. The car hit a retaining wall, went airborne, hit a telephone pole and a parked car, and rolled several times, according to a news release from the Northglenn Police Department (NPD).
Neither of the occupants -- a 49-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman -- were wearing seat belts, and both were ejected from the vehicle, according to the release.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, NPD said.
Alcohol was being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash, NPD said.
The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash can contact Officer Dan Shube at dshube@northglenn.org.
