PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — One person was killed and another injured when a car crashed in Platteville late Saturday night.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 185 just after midnight, according to the Platteville Police Department.

As the driver approached Highway 66, police said the car went off the east side of the road, flipping at least once. It's not clear what caused the vehicle to crash.

A man who was in the car was ejected and died. A woman who was also in the car was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. They were the only two people in the vehicle.

We don't know which of them was driving the car.

There were not any other vehicles involved in the crash, according to police.

