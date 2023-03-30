'Copious amounts' of oranges, mangoes spill onto Colorado interstate

Fruit rolled onto the westbound lanes striking a vehicle traveling the other direction.

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) used snow plows to remove oranges and mangoes from Interstate 70 west of Denver Wednesday night.

The Idaho Springs Police Department (ISD) said an accident spilled "copious amounts of oranges and mangoes all over the interstate" near mile marker 240.5 in the eastbound lanes around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

ISD said no injuries were reported during the single-vehicle accident.

However, oranges and mangoes from the accident rolled onto the westbound lanes, causing some minor damage to a vehicle traveling the other direction.

While law enforcement was investigating the original crash, there was also a third crash when a semi-truck rear-ended another passenger vehicle in the eastbound lanes. ISD said there were no injuries reported.

The driver of the fruit-carrying pickup truck was cited for careless driving, according to ISD.

