Parker and Chambers intersection open in Aurora after 4-vehicle crash

One victim had to be extricated after the early-Monday traffic accident.

AURORA, Colo. — The intersection of South Parker Road and South Chambers Road in Aurora was closed for hours Monday morning due to a serious traffic accident.

The crash, which involved at least four vehicles, closed the intersection before 6 a.m. Monday.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said the accident caused serious injuries with one victim having to be extricated.

All lanes were reopened by 9:20 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Deputies working a major car accident at S. Parker Rd and S. Chambers Rd. 4 cars involved. Please avoid the area. Intersection will be closed through morning rush hour. Serious injuries. One victim being extricated. @CSP_News is handling. Detour: Belleview north/Orchard south. pic.twitter.com/pS7ueE0QqP — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 24, 2021

