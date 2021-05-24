x
Parker and Chambers intersection open in Aurora after 4-vehicle crash

One victim had to be extricated after the early-Monday traffic accident.

AURORA, Colo. — The intersection of South Parker Road and South Chambers Road in Aurora was closed for hours Monday morning due to a serious traffic accident.

The crash, which involved at least four vehicles, closed the intersection before 6 a.m. Monday.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said the accident caused serious injuries with one victim having to be extricated.

All lanes were reopened by 9:20 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

