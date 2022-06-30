2 killed in Parker crash Wednesday night

An adult and a juvenile were killed in the wreck that occurred at Parker Road and Plaza Drive.

PARKER, Colo. — Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday night in Parker. One of the victims was under the age of 18, and the other person was an adult, Parker Police (PPD) said.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. The car was being driven south on South Parker Road when the adult lost control and hit a traffic light pole at Plaza Drive, PPD said. Both people in the car died on scene.

The identities of the people killed will be released by the Douglas County Coroner's Office after the families of the victims are notified.

Parker Police's Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

