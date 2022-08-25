At least 4 people hurt in crash involving RTD bus

The crash closed northbound South Parker Road near Orchard Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — At least four people were injured in a crash involving multiple cars and an RTD bus which resulted in the full closure of northbound South Parker Road in Centennial.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of South Parker Road near Orchard Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

It involved an RTD bus and several vehicles, but it's unclear at this time the exact number of vehicles that were involved.

A spokesman for CSP said four people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash. The extent of their injuries is not known.

At least one person was trapped and had to be extricated from their vehicle. It's not clear if that person is among the four people taken to the hospital or is an additional victim.

The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. Northbound lanes remain closed just south of Orchard Road. Alternate routes are advised.

#ALERT @ArapahoeSO deputies are at the scene of a major accident at S. Parker Rd. just south of E. Orchard Rd. involving an RTD bus and multiple vehicles. All lanes of N/B Parker Rd. are closed. Serious injuries. Use alternate route. @CSP_News is investigating. pic.twitter.com/gLbv3YvYAz — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 25, 2022

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.