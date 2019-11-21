AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian died after he or she was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and South Havana Street, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The victim, who is an adult, was in a crosswalk when they were hit around 12:20 p.m., however, APD could not say who had the right of way at the time.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, APD said.

Southbound Havana Street and westbound Colfax Avenue were closed as a result of the investigation.

