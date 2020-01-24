ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an Adams County Sheriff's patrol vehicle Thursday night.

The crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Federal Boulevard near 56th Avenue.

Colorado State Patrol(CSP) is handling the investigation into the crash.

Troopers said both directions of Federal are closed between 55th and 56th avenues.

The investigation is expected to last for several hours, according to a CSP tweet.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as information is released.

