LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on 6th Avenue Friday night.

The person was declared dead at the scene, according to Lakewood police. The driver of the vehicle involved stayed on scene.

Lakewood agents said it's too early to tell if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

Westbound 6th Avenue is closed at Wadsworth Blvd. Police said the closure is expected to last hours.

As of 8 p.m., police said traffic was backed up to Federal Blvd.

