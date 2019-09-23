LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Several lanes of eastbound 6th Avenue are expected to remain closed for hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning near Sheridan Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

Several people called 911 around 6 a.m. to report that they saw a woman walking in the median of eastbound 6th Avenue, Paul Osckel, a spokesperson for the LPD said.

Not long after those calls, they were alerted about a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Police have not yet officially linked the two together but Oskel said they're most likely related.

"It's extremely dangerous," Osckel said. "6th Avenue is a main thoroughfare from downtown to I-70 up in the mountains. Highly traveled, vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed. It's a very dangerous situation for a pedestrian to be on foot there."

All lanes of eastbound 6th Avenue were closed at Wadsworth Boulevard for a time as a result of the investigation. One eastbound lane has since reopened, but long delays are expected, the tweet said.

"Right now we're just doing a full reconstruction," Osckel said. "Our traffic investigation detectives have responded out and they'll reconstruct the scene."

Lanes closures are expected to remain in place for several hours, Osckel said. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes, which include Colfax Avenue to the north and Alameda Avenue to the south.

>Check out our traffic map for up to the minute information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS