THORNTON, Colo. — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Thornton Thursday morning.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the man was crossing East 120th Avenue in the 3800 block in a crosswalk when he was struck just before 7:20 a.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

The accident is still under investigation.

