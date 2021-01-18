Pedestrian in northbound lanes of U.S. 85 struck, killed

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene in the crash early Monday, Commerce City Police said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A pedestrian who was in the northbound lanes of U.S. 85 was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

The crash occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the 11900 block of U.S. 85, just south of East 120th Parkway, according to a Commerce City Police press release.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene, the release says.

The driver who struck the pedestrian stayed on scene and was not suspected of drugs or alcohol impairment, police said.

No additional information was released about the pedestrian or why they were in the roadway.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 85 were closed until about 8:45 a.m. Monday. The Commerce City Police Department Accident Investigation Team was investigating the accident.

Police said this was the first fatal accident in Commerce City this year.