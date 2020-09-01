BOULDER, Colo. — An 85-year-old man has died after he was struck by a Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus Thursday morning, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

The crash happened at Baseline Road and Mohawk Drive just before 10:15 a.m., BPD said.

BPD said a preliminary investigation indicates the RTD bus was making a left turn onto Mohawk Drive when he was struck.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS