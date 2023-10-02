Pena Boulevard ramp reopens after 2-car crash

Two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — The on-ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to northbound Pena Boulevard reopened at about 8 a.m. Monday after a two-vehicle crash.

Aurora Police first tweeted about the crash at 5:39 a.m.

The drivers of the two vehicles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department. There was a diesel fuel spill as a result of the crash, police said. The Aurora Police traffic investigation unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

As of 8 a.m., Aurora Police reported officers were still in the area waiting on a tow truck to remove one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

#APDTrafficAlert: Northbound ramp to Pena Boulevard is closed on eastbound I-70 for a two-vehicle crash. No estimate for how long the ramp will be closed. We will update here when more info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/hTLkljc4sl — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 2, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.