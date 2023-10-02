x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Pena Boulevard ramp reopens after 2-car crash

Two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Credit: File

AURORA, Colo. — The on-ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to northbound Pena Boulevard reopened at about 8 a.m. Monday after a two-vehicle crash.

Aurora Police first tweeted about the crash at 5:39 a.m.

The drivers of the two vehicles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department. There was a diesel fuel spill as a result of the crash, police said. The Aurora Police traffic investigation unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

As of 8 a.m., Aurora Police reported officers were still in the area waiting on a tow truck to remove one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

RELATED: Woman killed in Aurora auto-pedestrian crash

RELATED: DIA explores options to solve traffic issues on Peña Boulevard

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+ 

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.      

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.      

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.       

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.     

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV 

9NEWSLETTER 

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. 


More Videos

In Other News

CDOT, state parks preparing for heavy influx of leaf peepers

Before You Leave, Check This Out