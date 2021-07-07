2 injured after crash on Pena Boulevard

Two people are being evaluated for injures after a crash and fire, Thursday morning.

DENVER — One lane of inbound traffic along Pena Boulevard has reopened after a crash between 56th Avenue and Tower Road forced all inbound lanes to close, Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the crash at about 8:30 a.m., according to Denver Fire Department (DFD) Public Information Officer Greg Pixley.

>Video above: Renovations at DIA to enter second phase.

One person was being evaluated for smoke inhalation and a second person was being evaluated for injuries, Pixley said.

There was no information about the extent of injuries to the patients or who was at fault.

Just after 10 a.m. Denver International Airport (DIA) reported that one lane of inbound traffic had opened.

DIA is suggesting that drivers traveling to the airport take Tower Road to Pena Boulevard to avoid the closure.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: One lane of inbound Pena is now open near 56th Ave., but delays are expected as accident cleanup continues. Motorists traveling to DEN are still encouraged to take an alternate route such as Tower Rd. to Pena. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 8, 2021

