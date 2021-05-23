Advocates protest for safer streets at Denver Skate Park

The call for action comes after the recent deaths of three bicyclists in traffic accidents.

DENVER — After three recent incidents in the metro area where bicyclists lost their lives in the span of a week, the Denver Bicycle Lobby hosted a protest Sunday to honor those lives lost and demand change.

>> The video above aired about how Colorado pedestrian deaths have nearly doubled since 2008

The protest started at 2:30 p.m. at the Denver Skate Park. Those involved rode bikes, scooters or "anything that rolls" to the Denver City and County Building.

At the Denver City and County Building people performed a "die in" where they lay on the ground, symbolizing dead bodies.

Denver Bicycle Lobby is a group of people in the community who are dedicated to making Denver a better bicycling city, said their Facebook page.

AFTER THE THIRD CAR KILLING OF A PERSON THAT BIKES THIS WEEK @DenBicycleLobby will be having a critical mass protest ride on Sunday @ 230pm. Meet at Denver Skate Park 19th / Little Raven for start of ride followed by “die in” on Bannock St in Civic Center Park. #BikeDEN https://t.co/hBcwhcg353 pic.twitter.com/eO0gky1FaL — Denver Bicycle Lobby (@DenBicycleLobby) May 21, 2021

People protest for safer streets at Denver Skate Park 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

On May 14, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by an SUV outside a crosswalk while crossing West Ken Caryl Avenue near West Chatfield Avenue in Jefferson County and died. The driver was not cited, according to CSP.

On May 16, a woman riding a bicycle on West Alameda Parkway in Lakewood was hit by a car that drifted into the bike lane, according to Lakewood Police, and died. That driver is facing vehicular homicide and DUI charges, police said.

On May 20, a cyclist was struck and killed on South Boulder Road near Foothills Parkway after riding into traffic, according to Boulder Police.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.