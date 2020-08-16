Pickup slams into motorcycle on I-25 near Castle Pines

The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital, and all southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for a time.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating an incident on Sunday afternoon in which a pickup truck ran a motorcycle off Interstate 25 and into a barrier in the Castle Pines area.

All southbound lanes of I-25 were closed just south of Happy Canyon Road about 2 p.m. for the crash and reopened after 3 p.m.

A CSP spokesperson said the crash was between a pickup and a motorcycle, and that there was a report of a road rage incident between the two.

A 9NEWS viewer shared dash cam video below that shows the crash: three motorcycles are riding together in the left lane when a black pickup moves across all lanes of traffic from the right lane and swerves into one of the motorcycles. The motorcycle then hits the barrier, loses control and crashes.

Warning: The video below is graphic and may disturb some viewers:

The video doesn't show what preceded the crash.

The video then shows the pickup driving back across I-25 onto the right shoulder and out of sight. One of the other motorcycles follows it. CSP said that the driver of the pickup stayed on scene.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital with head trauma, the CSP spokesperson said. A second person on the motorcycle was not transported to a hospital. No one in the truck was injured, CSP said.