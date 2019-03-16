JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. 285 northbound was closed for about two hours Saturday near Turkey Creek Road after a pickup truck went off the road and 100 feet down an embankment.

According to a release from the Morrison Police Department, the truck was heading north just before 11 a.m. when it swerved into the next lane and cut off another vehicle before going off the road. The truck went airborne and landed in the bottom of the ravine.

West Metro Fire Rescue

A male and a female were in the vehicle, according to police. The female was ejected through the rear window and the male driver stayed in the cab. First responders performed a technical rescue of the two occupants. The male was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter, and the female was taken by ground ambulance. Alcohol is not believed to have been involved.

West Metro Fire Rescue

The Morrison Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and West Metro Fire Rescue responded to the scene, according to Morrison police.

West Metro Fire Rescue

U.S. 285 northbound reopened about 1 p.m. after the closure between Turkey Creek Road and mile marker 250. The accident is still under investigation.

