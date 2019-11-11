WATKINS, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a pickup versus school bus crash was reported at Powhatan Road and Highway 40 Monday afternoon.

CSP said the 56 students who were on board the bus, which was taking them home from Vista Peak Preparatory, did not suffer injuries. The bus driver was also uninjured, CSP said.

Vista Peak Preparatory is a high school located at 24500 E. 6th Ave. in Arapahoe County. It is part of Aurora Public Schools.

Authorities said the truck driver had minor injuries, but was not transported to a local hospital.

CSP said a preliminary investigation revealed the bus was heading north on Powhatan Road and the pickup truck was traveling east on Highway 40.

The truck ran the stop sign and collided with the bus, according to CSP.

It is unknown if the truck driver will face charges, CSP said.

