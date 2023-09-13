SUV carrying 10 people hit by semi, killing 1 and injuring 9

The crash happened early Sunday in Platteville, according to authorities.

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A young child was killed and nine other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Platteville after an SUV carrying 10 people turned in front of a semi-truck and was hit, according to authorities.

The crash happened at 1:17 a.m. Sunday on southbound U.S. 85 at Justin Avenue, according to a news release from the Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District. Callers to 9-1-1 reported that multiple people were ejected from the SUV, the fire district said.

Platteville Police and fire crews performed patient triage and extricated a trapped person from the SUV. One person, a young child, died in the crash. Nine others were injured, at least five of them with critical injuries, the fire district said.

Seven patients were taken to hospitals by ambulance, and two – an adult and an infant – were taken by private vehicle before fire crews arrived on scene, the release says.

Preliminary reports indicated the SUV turned in front of the semi-truck. No car seats were found in the SUV, and Platteville Police confirmed an infant and a young child were sitting on the laps of adults. Police haven't ruled out impaired driving as a possible factor, according to the release.

The semi-truck driver remained on scene, was medically assessed and released. The driver was cooperating with the investigation, the fire district said.

Other responding agencies were Colorado State Patrol, Fort Lupton Police Department, Fort Lupton Fire Protection District, Frederick Firestone Fire Protection District, Mountain View Fire Rescue, Weld County Sheriff's Office, Firestone Police Department, Mead Police Department, Milliken Police Department, Lochbuie Police Department and the Weld County Coroner's Office.

