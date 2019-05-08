DENVER — A person was killed after crashing into a parked car in Denver Sunday night.

The person was driving fast down North Knox Court in Denver's Barnum neighborhood around 6:40 p.m, Officer Joe Montoya with the Denver Police Department said.

In the 100 block of the road, Montoya said the driver collided with an empty parked car.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two juveniles were brought to the hospital. It's not clear how bad their injuries are.

North Knox Court is closed between 1st and 2nd avenues while police investigate the crash.

The driver has not been identified, but Montoya said that person is an adult.

Montoya also said it's too early to say whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident.

