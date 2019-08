DENVER — A large water main break has forced the closure of part of S. Sheridan Boulevard in Denver Thursday night.

Denver police tweeted at 9:30 p.m. that the 3700 block of the road is closed. That is just south of Hampden Avenue.

Northbound Sheridan Boulevard is expected to be closed between Quincy and Lehigh Avenues due to the 16-inch main break, most of Friday, according to Denver Water.

