CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A portion of South Yosemite Street in Centennial will remain closed for the rest of the week while crews make repairs to the road which was badly damaged by a water main break.

An 18-inch water main burst Wednesday evening causing water to rush over the roadway. South Yosemite Street is closed between East Mineral Drive and East Nichols Avenue and will remain that way through the end of the week, according to a Tweet from the Southgate Water and Sanitation District.

The area is between County Line Road and Dry Creek Road near the Willow Creek subdivision.

No customers have lost service, but the break caused substantial damage to the road, David Irish, General Manager of Southgate Water said.

He said they expected to finish repairs on the main itself late Wednesday, but noted that repairs to the road could take much longer due to the extensive damage. Irish said it could take several days before the road re-opens.

