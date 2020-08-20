Public input sought in I-270 improvement study

Constructed 50 years ago, Interstate 270 through Commerce City is due for modernization.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are gathering community feedback on plans to improve the seven-mile stretch of Interstate 270 between Interstate 70 and Interstate 25.

CDOT will use a virtual public event room to share project information and collect comments in the interest of public health and safety.

The virtual event room is open now and will be accessible through Sunday, Aug. 30. To access the virtual room, log onto codot.gov/projects/i270.

In the virtual room, the community can watch a presentation about the project, provide input on the project purpose and need, view information boards and submit thoughts and suggestions on improvements to this corridor.

CDOT said the purpose of the I-270 Corridor Improvements project is to modernize the I-270 corridor to accommodate transportation demands.

Constructed 50 years ago, I-270 has grown into a corridor of commerce, attracting companies in the sectors of energy, advanced manufacturing and logistics, according to CDOT. The stretch of highway also provides a connection to Denver International Airport (DIA) and connects Denver to the education and research facilities along the US 36 corridor.

