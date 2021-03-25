Weekend closure of Quebec Street under I-70 begins Friday

DENVER — Quebec Street will close in both directions under Interstate 70 this weekend as part of Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) Central 70 Project.
Quebec Street under I-70 and the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street will close from Friday, March 26 at 10 p.m. to Monday, March 29 at 5 a.m.
CDOT said the closure is necessary so crews can remove the top layer of asphalt and repave the roadway.
Northbound Quebec
Motorists traveling northbound will use the Quebec Street on-ramp to eastbound I-70, exit at Central Park Boulevard, travel north to the Central Park Boulevard on-ramp, and exit at the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street.
Southbound Quebec
Motorists traveling southbound on Quebec Street will take the Quebec Street on-ramp to Stapleton North Drive, turn left on Holly Street, turn left to Smith Road and exit at Quebec Street.
CDOT said the weekend work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 70, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 56-year-old viaduct and lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado Boulevards.
The project is scheduled to be completed by winter 2022. CDOT said that while there will be some punch-list items to complete in 2023, there will be nothing major that will impact commuters.
More information on the project is available at central70.codot.gov.
