I-25 ramp metering: New pilot project to affect drivers in Denver

A new metering project along Interstate 25 is the first of its kind in Colorado and North America.

DENVER — A new ramp metering system on northbound Interstate 25 in Denver begins Monday, Feb. 28.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the pilot project aims to reduce congestion and improve travel times on northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway and University Boulevard.

CDOT said the Smart 25 Pilot Project is the first of its kind in Colorado and North America.

The project has installed vehicle detection devices in and along ramps entering I-25 that measure the number of vehicles, their speed, and the length of the line of vehicles waiting to enter the highway. Installation of the meters began last fall.

The information gathered at all 18 ramps will be used to control the timing of the meter lights that allow vehicles to enter the highway with the goal of reducing stop-and-go traffic.

CDOT has installed four ramp metering signals at the end of each northbound ramp from Ridgegate Parkway to University Boulevard. New ramp meters will also activate on the westbound E-470 on-ramp to northbound I-25.

When the ramp meters are activated, drivers can use the right shoulder lane, said CDOT.

CDOT said the system has worked successfully in Melbourne, Australia where traffic flow increased by 25% and speeds improved 35% to 60% during peak travel times, the equivalent of adding a lane at the fraction of the cost.

The system on I-25 between Ridgegate and University is similar to the corridor in Australia where such a ramp metering system has been very successful, according to CDOT.

CDOT said the ramp metering system will be closely evaluated and if results show traffic conditions improve, permanent deployment is possible.

