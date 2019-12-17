IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. —

Interstate 70 is expected to be fully closed for several hours Wednesday morning near Idaho Springs between the Dumont/Downieville exit and Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill for rockfall mitigation work, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced.

The work will be done between 9 a.m. and noon, which will result in a full closure. CDOT said they need to do the mitigation work before they can install rock mesh to improve public safety in the area where two rockslides occurred late last month.

Early snowstorms and moisture have loosened rocks, causing the immediate need to conduct rockfall mitigation work.

There will be an additional eastbound I-70 traffic stop at Silverthorne (Exit 205) beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Local traffic will have access to Idaho Springs, however, anyone driving across the entire I-70 mountain corridor should move their travel plans or take an alternate route to avoid this three-hour closure.

Significant delays are expected during the closure.

Travel restrictions:

All westbound traffic will be stopped on I-70 at the Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill (Exit 248) beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting up to noon on Dec. 18. Truckers and all thru-traffic will be turned around at this point. Local motorists with valid identification showing Clear Creek County residency will be allowed past this exit to State Highway 103 (downtown Idaho Springs Exit 240).

All eastbound traffic east of Silverthorne will be turned around on I-70 at the Dumont/Downieville (Exit 234) beginning at 9 a.m.

All eastbound traffic west of Silverthorne will be turned around on I-70 at Silverthorne (Exit 205) beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Westbound I-70 is expected to be closed until noon.

Eastbound I-70 is expected to reopen before the westbound side following the blast, rock scaling, and cleanup work.

Stanley Road will also be closed during the blast and will reopen shortly after the blast.

Loveland Pass will be closed at A-Basin beginning 8:15 a.m. but is expected to reopen fairly soon after the rock blast.

