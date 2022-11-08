Rockfall work means I-70 traffic holds this week

Rock scaling is a proactive measure to remove the rocks, preventing a potential rockfall.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Traffic holds are scheduled this week on Interstate 70 in Colorado's mountains.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said traffic holds are planned on westbound I-70 for rock scaling operations.

The traffic pauses will take place Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Westbound I-70 travel will be impacted with intermittent traffic stops and delays. CDOT added motorists can avoid delays by planning their trips before and after the traffic holds. CDOT said no impacts to eastbound travel are planned.

According to CDOT, the rock scaling is a proactive measure to remove the rocks, preventing a potential rockfall. Road closures must occur during daytime hours because the rock scaling crews need the daylight and visibility to do their work and clear debris should it fall onto the road.

