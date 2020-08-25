Part of U.S. 36 closed due to diesel spill inside Rocky Mountain National Park

The closed section of road is just west of Bear Lake Road and east of Fall River Road.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A section of U.S. 36 in Rocky Mountain National Park is closed because of a diesel spill from a road construction project, the park said on Tuesday.

The section of road that was closed was between Bear Lake Road and Deer Ridge Junction, which is just east of Fall River Road, the park said in a news release.

It was unknown when that section of U.S. 36 would reopen, the release says. Park visitors who want to access Trail Ridge Road should use the Fall River Road entrance into the park on U.S. 34.

The petroleum spill happened Monday night, and hazmat cleanup began Tuesday morning. Contaminated soil was being removed. No one was injured when the spill happened and the cause is under investigation, the park said.

Beginning in May, U.S. 36 has been closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings for the road construction project. There are no road closures for the project on Friday or Saturday nights.

According to National Park Service information on the project: "The entire depth of asphalt will be removed and a new surface will be installed. Many curves will be reconstructed to bring them into compliance with federal highway standards. Visitor pull-offs will be formalized and curbing will be added where necessary to protect vegetation."