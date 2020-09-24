Major roadwork begins on US 36 through Rocky Mountain National Park

Three miles of highway are getting new asphalt, reconstructed curve expansions and formalized visitor pull offs.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Road work on a three-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 36 through Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) will lead to daytime and nighttime closures, park officials announced Wednesday.

The road repairs will close the highway from just west of Bear Lake Road junction to east of Deer Ridge Junction, nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday nights through Friday mornings.

When the road reopens each morning at 7 a.m., two-way traffic will be allowed until noon through this section.

Beginning at noon, Mondays through Thursdays, only one lane of west bound traffic will be open. Eastbound traffic will not be allowed through this section of construction from noon to 9 p.m. On Fridays, the road closure will be in place from noon to 5 p.m.

RMNP officials said during these time periods, visitors coming east on Trail Ridge Road from Hidden Valley will be diverted through the Fall River Entrance. Visitors travelling from the Fall River Entrance will be unable to travel through this section to exit through the Beaver Meadows Entrance.

Visitors entering at the Beaver Meadows Entrance will be permitted to travel westbound through the construction zone during the day with up to 15 minutes delays.

Upper Beaver Meadows Road will also be inaccessible during nightly closures.

No detours or delays will take place on this three-mile section of highway over the weekends from Fridays at 5 p.m. through Sundays at 9 p.m.

Park officials said the road construction project involves removing an entire depth of asphalt and installing a new surface.

Many curves are also being reconstructed to bring them into compliance with federal highway standards and visitor pull offs are being formalized. Curbing will be added where necessary to protect vegetation.

For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.