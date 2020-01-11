5 ejected, 1 killed after vehicle rolls down flyover at I-70 & Airport Boulevard

Alcohol and drugs are suspected as factors in the crash, according to Aurora police.

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash Sunday morning when the vehicle they were in rolled off a flyover and down an embankment near Interstate 70, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

APD said a call came in at 8:59 a.m. for a crash on the Airport Boulevard flyover at the I-70 interchange.

According to APD, a single vehicle rolled over and down an embankment. Seven people were inside the vehicle, and five were ejected. One occupant was confirmed dead, APD said.

APD was not able to immediately say how many victims were transported to the hospital.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected as factors in the crash, according to APD.

The interstate was not closed, but APD said there could be road closures as part of the investigation.