Newly constructed roundabout opens on Colorado Highway 82

CDOT reconstructed the Maroon Creek roundabout as part of a larger safety improvement project.

ASPEN, Colo. — Construction on a roundabout project is wrapping up in Aspen.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) began work on the "Colorado Highway 82 Aspen Airport Business Center to Aspen project" in April.

Located on CO 82 between the Aspen Airport Business Center and the City of Aspen, the project includes a newly constructed roundabout at Maroon Creek.

The roundabout reconstruction replaced the existing asphalt surface with concrete paving, which is a more durable surface, CDOT said.

CDOT said the new concrete roundabout will be more resilient that the previous one which had been plagued by potholes.

CDOT crews also made bridge joint repairs to the Castle Creek Bridge and made deck repairs and waterproofed Maroon Creek Bridge, as well as replaced guardrails, made traffic control device upgrades and striping improvements.

