A new roundabout is coming to northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Construction is about to begin on a new roundabout in Weld County.

The first phase of construction on the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout begins Monday at the intersection located just north of Greeley.

The Weld County Board of Commissioners approved the closure of the northbound lane of 35th Avenue north of O Street to WCR 66 (AA Street). The closure will begin on Monday, April 4, and last for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be completed by September.

The second phase of the project, which will begin in mid-July, will require the entire 35th Avenue and O Street intersection to be closed for about 45 days.

"Road construction projects and closures are never fun for residents and commuters," said Weld County Commissioner Scott James. "But breaking this project up into two phases, will allow us to cause the least disruption possible for those who travel through the county via these routes."

The county said that until the project’s second phase is underway, travelers will still be able to travel east/west on O Street as well as travel south on 35th Avenue from the north.

"To provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about this project and to ask questions, the county is hosting a public meeting this week for residents to meet the contractor," said Commissioner Steve Moreno, coordinator for the Public Works Department.

The public is invited to the Weld County Administration Building — located at 1150 O Street in Greeley — on Thursday, March 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., to meet with contractor IHC Scott and Weld County Public Works staff.

"We’re always looking for ways to provide the safest and most efficient transportation system through our county, while at the same time using taxpayer dollars efficiently and effectively," said James. "Roundabouts have been shown to be safer options in high-traffic areas compared to a traffic signal or four-way stop, are more efficient at moving traffic through an intersection and are cheaper to maintain in the long run."

"At the same time, we know this project we’ll impact many people, so it is our hope that email alerts will keep people informed and aware of what to expect when traveling near the intersection."

