Closure extended for new roundabout in northern Colorado

A roundabout was identified as the best solution to increase safety and efficiency at the intersection.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — More time is needed to complete a roundabout project in Weld County.

Construction on a roundabout west of Eaton at Weld County Road (WCR) 74 and WCR 33 began in January.

Weld County officials said that despite efforts to complete the roundabout by the end of September as scheduled, more time is needed for construction.

This week, Weld County Board of Commissioners granted the Weld County Department of Public Works and project contractor Lawson Construction a road closure extension until Dec. 1.

“We understand and empathize with those who are frustrated by the length of this closure. However, it’s important that the road projects we invest taxpayer dollars in deliver a high-quality result, something built to last that will meet current and future demand,” said Mike Freeman, Weld County commissioner chairman. “Our residents deserve that, and more time helps us to accomplish that goal.”

“We apologize for this delay and the inconvenience it causes the traveling public,” he said. “We always try to complete projects as quickly as possible and to the highest standard as possible, but sometimes those priorities don’t align. However, we are diligently working with our project contractor to deliver a quality roundabout like the ones at 35th Ave. and O St. and WCR 54 and WCR 17. We appreciate the public’s patience while we complete this project.”

Since the project began, work has been done to replace an irrigation system in conflict with roundabout construction, and work is ongoing to excavate and stabilize soil, finish drainage work and place gravel that sits underneath the driving surface for stability, Weld County officials said.

Several elements of construction still need to be completed, some of which include placement of the concrete driving surface at all four legs of the roundabout, tie-in work to connect the roundabout to exiting portions, striping and the installation of streetlights.

The project the third major roundabout to be built recently in Weld County, joining roundabouts at WCR 54 and WCR 17 as well as 35th Avenue and O Street.

"County Road 74 continues to be a heavily used east-west route throughout our county. Given the growth projections for Weld County in the coming years, it’s necessary to look at enhancements along the corridor," Freeman said. "This roundabout will reduce congestion and the likelihood of accidents, which are two major elements that ensure we provide a safe and efficient transportation system now and in the future."

Weld County said a roundabout was identified as the best solution to increase safety and efficiency at the intersection of WCR 74 and WCR 33.

The roundabout will be built with a concrete pavement section for a longer life cycle and wider lanes to accommodate agricultural equipment and semitrucks.

The project was awarded in late December to the Lawson Construction Company for $9.2 million. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will contribute a $1,091,818 grant and the Town of Eaton contributing $22,696.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.