New roundabout opens in northern Colorado

The new roundabout aims to increase the safety and efficiency of the traveling public.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County.

Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30.

Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials saying it would increase safety and efficiency.

Weld County Department of Public Works said travelers will see wider lanes that can accommodate large agricultural equipment or tractor trailers, similar to the roundabout at Weld County Road 54 and 17, which opened in August of 2020.

During construction, crews completed soil stabilization, relocated utilities, installed new drainage pipes to make the roundabout resistant to flooding, and completed curb and gutter work, paving, striping and signing to ensure a lifespan of 30 years before major maintenance is required.

Earlier in the project, crews also eliminated a hill east of the intersection on O St., providing better visibility for those approaching the roundabout.

“When this project began, it was our intention to complete it as quickly as possible, and crews have worked tirelessly, including on weekends, to meet that goal,” said Curtis Hall, Director of Weld County’s Department of Public Works. “We appreciate the public’s patience during this project and are excited to open this roundabout, which we believe will be beneficial now and in the future as Greeley and Weld County continue to grow.”

The project was awarded to IHC Scott for just over $7.4 million on Jan. 31. The county received a $750,000 Energy and Mineral Impact grant from the Department of Local Affairs to help offset the cost. The City of Greeley also contributed $1.6 million toward project costs and will annex the roundabout.

“Our residents depend on us to provide a transportation system that meets their needs, so it was imperative that both urban and rural travelers were taken into account when designing and constructing this roundabout,” said Weld County Commissioner Chair Scott James. “We appreciate the work of our Public Works Department in designing the roundabout and the work of IHC Scott in construction, to make sure these needs were met.”

