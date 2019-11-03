DENVER — The Regional Transportation District and ridesharing service Lyft are teaming up to help streamline the use of public transportation.

The "Nearby Transit" feature within the Lyft app will show riders all nearby public transit routes and schedules, according to a release from RTD. A press conference to officially launch the new feature is set for 11 a.m. Monday.

According to Lyft’s 2019 Economic Impact Report , 46 percent of riders nationwide take public transit at least once a week.

In Denver specifically, the report found that nearly a quarter of riders use Lyft to get around where public transportation does not operate, such as from their home or workplace to a light rail station or bus stop.

Denver is one of seven cities across the country where Nearby Transit will be available to Lyft riders. Lyft said the new feature is part of their commitment to a future where car ownership is optional.

For its part, RTD said it recognizes that customers want their trips to be as seamless as possible and this partnership offers them additional first-mile and last-mile options.

