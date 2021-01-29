1 hospitalized after crash involving RTD bus on US 36

The eastbound lanes of US 36 are closed at North Pecos Street, according to CSP.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person is in the hospital, and the eastbound lanes of U.S. 36 are shut down at North Pecos Street after a crash involving an RTD bus Thursday night.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 6:40 p.m. near Broadway in Adams County.

A sedan flipped onto its top, CSP said, and one person was taken to the hospital. It's not clear which vehicle that person was in or if the bus was carrying any passengers.

Two other people who said they were hurt refused to be taken to the hospital, according to CSP.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more details as they become available.