RTD shuttle buses replacing A Line service for emergency repairs

There is no estimated time as to when A Line trains will return to posted schedules. The line was involved in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Monday night.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is making emergency repairs on the A Line Tuesday morning.

RTD said because of emergency repairs, A Line service is being replaced by shuttle buses between Central Park and 40th & Airport-Gateway Park stations.

While maintenance crews work on the repairs, RTD said there is no estimated time as to when A Line trains will return to posted schedules.

Monday night, officers from Denver Police Department (DPD) were investigating a fatal crash involving the A Line and a pedestrian in the 8100 block of Smith Road.

Police have not released information about the pedestrian who was killed.

Shuttle buses are operating between the following stations:

Central Park Station

Peoria Station

40th & Airport-Gateway Park Station

Trains are operating between Union and Central Park stations with delays of up to 45 minutes. Trains are operating between 40th-Airport-Gateway Park and Denver Airport stations with delays of up to 30 minutes.

HEADS UP: #Denver officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a light rail train in the 8100 block of Smith Rd. pic.twitter.com/q3F4VhoHEf — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 23, 2022

RTD will announce and swear in a new Chief of Police and Emergency Management Tuesday. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Union Station in downtown Denver.

RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson, RTD Board Chair and District J Director Vince Buzek and the new RTD police chief are scheduled to speak.

